AccuWeather: Cloudy and mild

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday we'll see patchy fog early, mainly north and west, with clouds and a few breaks later in the day.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Monday
Clouder and milder. High of 65.

Tuesday
Mild breaks with a high of 70.

Wednesday
Comfy blend. High of 71.

Thursday
Warm and pleasant with a high of 74.

Friday
Breezy and warm. High of 71.

Saturday
Shower possible with a high of 69.

Sunday
Cooler blend. High of 60.

