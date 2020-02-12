AccuWeather: Cloudy and rainy New Year's Eve

weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Year's Eve will begin with a bit of morning rain but will mostly cloudy as 2021 approaches.



Thursday
Morning rain with a high of 48.

Friday
HAPPY NEW YEAR!: Periods of rain with a high of 41.

Saturday
Breezy and mild with a high of 54.

Sunday
cloudy and chillier with a high of 44.

Monday
Partly sunny and brisk with a high of 46.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 45.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 46.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

