NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Year's Eve will begin with a bit of morning rain but will mostly cloudy as 2021 approaches.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Thursday
Morning rain with a high of 48.
Friday
HAPPY NEW YEAR!: Periods of rain with a high of 41.
Saturday
Breezy and mild with a high of 54.
Sunday
cloudy and chillier with a high of 44.
Monday
Partly sunny and brisk with a high of 46.
Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 45.
Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 46.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Cloudy and rainy New Year's Eve
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News