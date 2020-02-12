AccuWeather: Cloudy but mild

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday, expect it to be mostly cloudy with a shower showing up late as the remnants of Delta approach.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Sunday
Clouds collect. High of 68.
Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Delta's Remnants with a high 60.
Tuesday
Damp start. High of 72.
Wednesday
Sun returns with a high of 71.
Thursday
Breezy and nice. High of 73.
Friday
Chance of showers with a high of 68.
Saturday
Clouds and rainy. High of 69.
