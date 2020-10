AccuWeather: Cloudy but mild

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday, expect it to be mostly cloudy with a shower showing up late as the remnants of Delta approach.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:Clouds collect. High of 68.ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Delta's Remnants with a high 60.Damp start. High of 72.Sun returns with a high of 71.Breezy and nice. High of 73.Chance of showers with a high of 68.Clouds and rainy. High of 69.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app