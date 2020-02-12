weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy but mild

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday, expect it to be mostly cloudy with a shower showing up late as the remnants of Delta approach.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Sunday
Clouds collect. High of 68.

Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Delta's Remnants with a high 60.

Tuesday
Damp start. High of 72.

Wednesday
Sun returns with a high of 71.

Thursday
Breezy and nice. High of 73.

Friday
Chance of showers with a high of 68.

Saturday
Clouds and rainy. High of 69.

