AccuWeather: Cloudy, but mostly dry

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be cloudy but mostly dry, and Sunday will be the better half of the weekend.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Saturday
Low clouds with a high of 73.

Sunday
Warmer and humid. High of 78.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 78.

Wednesday
Shower chance. High of 74.

Thursday
Damp start with a high of 70.

Friday
Cooler breeze with a high of 67.



