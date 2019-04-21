Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy with a few showers on Monday

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be cloudy on Monday with a few showers around. East of New York City could see some steady PM rain.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Monday
A few showers with a high of 68.

Tuesday
Sunny and warmer with highs near 76.

Wednesday
Sunny with a high near 71.

Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high near 65.
Friday
Showers and a thunderstorm with highs near 66.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high near 69.

Sunday

A few showers with a high near 66.



RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
