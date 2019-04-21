NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be cloudy on Monday with a few showers around. East of New York City could see some steady PM rain.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 68.
Tuesday
Sunny and warmer with highs near 76.
Wednesday
Sunny with a high near 71.
Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high near 65.
Friday
Showers and a thunderstorm with highs near 66.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high near 69.
Sunday
A few showers with a high near 66.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Cloudy with a few showers on Monday
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News