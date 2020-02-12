weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy with chance of storms Wednesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will limit temperatures on Wednesday while the risk for scattered storms continues.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 80.

Thursday
Warmer with a high of 86.

Friday

Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Saturday
A comfortable blend for July 4th. High 84.

Sunday
Sunny and warm with a high of 87.

Monday
Clouds to sun with a high of 88.

Tuesday
Sun to storms with a high of 90.



