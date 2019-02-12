WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cloudy with rain overnight

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The weekend starts off somewhat cloudy with rain developing on Saturday night and continuing into Sunday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Rain will develop at night.

Sunday
Rain, mainly before noon. High near 54. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday
A chance of snow in the morning and rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
