AccuWeather: Cloudy with rain overnight

NEW YORK (WABC) --The weekend starts off somewhat cloudy with rain developing on Saturday night and continuing into Sunday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Rain will develop at night.
Sunday
Rain, mainly before noon. High near 54. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday
A chance of snow in the morning and rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast