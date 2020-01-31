NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend starts off cloudy with a late-day shower followed by a few more rain or snow showers into Sunday morning.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Afternoon shower. High 47.
Sunday
Early mix, breezy. High 47.
Monday
Best bet. High 58.
Tuesday
Mild with a shower. High 53.
Wednesday
PM Rain. High 49.
Thursday
Rain likely. High 50
Friday
Rain of a mix. High 42.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Cloudy with showers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News