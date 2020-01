AccuWeather: Cloudy with showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend starts off cloudy with a late-day shower followed by a few more rain or snow showers into Sunday morning.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Afternoon shower. High 47.Early mix, breezy. High 47.Best bet. High 58.Mild with a shower. High 53.PM Rain. High 49.Rain likely. High 50Rain of a mix. High 42.Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app