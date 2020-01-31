Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy with showers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend starts off cloudy with a late-day shower followed by a few more rain or snow showers into Sunday morning.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Afternoon shower. High 47.

Sunday
Early mix, breezy. High 47.

Monday
Best bet. High 58.

Tuesday
Mild with a shower. High 53.

Wednesday
PM Rain. High 49.

Thursday
Rain likely. High 50

Friday
Rain of a mix. High 42.

