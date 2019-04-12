Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy with some late rain on Friday

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will start with drizzle and end with showers and thunderstorms. In between, plenty of clouds!




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
Morning drizzle, milder. Rain at night. High near 61.

Saturday
Turning partly sunny with a high near 74.

Sunday
Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers likely and a high near 63.

Monday
Soggy to start with a high of 67.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday
A classic spring day with plenty of sunshine. High near 64.

Thursday
Partly sunny with afternoon showers. High near 62.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
More TOP STORIES News