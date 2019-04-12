AccuWeather: Cloudy with some late rain on Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will start with drizzle and end with showers and thunderstorms. In between, plenty of clouds!
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Morning drizzle, milder. Rain at night. High near 61.
Saturday
Turning partly sunny with a high near 74.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers likely and a high near 63.
Monday
Soggy to start with a high of 67.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Wednesday
A classic spring day with plenty of sunshine. High near 64.
Thursday
Partly sunny with afternoon showers. High near 62.
