AccuWeather: Cold and breezy with possible rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An offshore storm sends clouds and a strong northeast breeze our way for the next couple of days, with some rain entering the picture later Sunday night and Monday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Sunday
Windy and chilly with a high of 44.

Monday
Breezy and rainy with a high of 46.



Tuesday
Breezy breaks with a high of 50.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 51.

Thursday
Partly sunny with with a high of 52.

Friday
A few showers with a high of 52.

Saturday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 46.

Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meteorologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



