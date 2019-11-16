AccuWeather: Cold and breezy with possible rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An offshore storm sends clouds and a strong northeast breeze our way for the next couple of days, with some rain entering the picture later Sunday night and Monday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Windy and chilly with a high of 44.
Monday
Breezy and rainy with a high of 46.
Tuesday
Breezy breaks with a high of 50.
Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 51.
Thursday
Partly sunny with with a high of 52.
Friday
A few showers with a high of 52.
Saturday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 46.
