AccuWeather: Cold and breezy with possible rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An offshore storm sends clouds and a strong northeast breeze our way for the next couple of days, with some rain entering the picture later Sunday night and Monday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Windy and chilly with a high of 44.Breezy and rainy with a high of 46.Breezy breaks with a high of 50.Clouds and sun with a high of 51.Partly sunny with with a high of 52.A few showers with a high of 52.Brisk and chillier with a high of 46.Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meteorologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------