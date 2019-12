AccuWeather: Cold blast coming

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Skies will clear, but Wednesday will also be increasingly windy with a snow shower late in the afternoon as some of the coldest air of the season arrives.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Turning windy with a PM snow squall a high of 37.Brisk and cold with a high of 27.Mostly sunny and not as harsh with a high of 32.Variable clouds as winter arrives with a high of 37.Clouds to sun with a high of 44.Best bet with a high of 49..Brisk blend. High 48.Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------