AccuWeather: Cold blast coming

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Skies will clear, but Wednesday will also be increasingly windy with a snow shower late in the afternoon as some of the coldest air of the season arrives.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Turning windy with a PM snow squall a high of 37.

Thursday
Brisk and cold with a high of 27.

Friday
Mostly sunny and not as harsh with a high of 32.

Saturday

Variable clouds as winter arrives with a high of 37.

Sunday
Clouds to sun with a high of 44.

Monday
Best bet with a high of 49..

Tuesday

Brisk blend. High 48.

