NEW YORK (WABC) -- Skies will clear, but Wednesday will also be increasingly windy with a snow shower late in the afternoon as some of the coldest air of the season arrives.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Turning windy with a PM snow squall a high of 37.
Thursday
Brisk and cold with a high of 27.
Friday
Mostly sunny and not as harsh with a high of 32.
Saturday
Variable clouds as winter arrives with a high of 37.
WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL
Sunday
Clouds to sun with a high of 44.
Monday
Best bet with a high of 49..
Tuesday
Brisk blend. High 48.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather: Cold blast coming
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News