AccuWeather: Cold but bright end of the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The week comes to a cold but bright conclusion with a warm-up in store for the weekend.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Bright chill. High 36.Sunny and mild. High 50.Even milder. High 54.Sun to clouds. High 54.Rainy likely. High 52.Late rain. High 50.Clouds to sun. High 42.