AccuWeather: Cold but bright end of the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The week comes to a cold but bright conclusion with a warm-up in store for the weekend.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Bright chill. High 36.

Saturday
Sunny and mild. High 50.

Sunday
Even milder. High 54.



Monday
Sun to clouds. High 54.

Tuesday
Rainy likely. High 52.

Wednesday
Late rain. High 50.

Thursday
Clouds to sun. High 42.




