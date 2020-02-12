NEW YORK (WABC) -- The week comes to a cold but bright conclusion with a warm-up in store for the weekend.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Bright chill. High 36.
Saturday
Sunny and mild. High 50.
Sunday
Even milder. High 54.
RELATED: Snowless February in New York City
Monday
Sun to clouds. High 54.
Tuesday
Rainy likely. High 52.
Wednesday
Late rain. High 50.
Thursday
Clouds to sun. High 42.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Cold but bright end of the week
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News