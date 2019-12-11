AccuWeather: Cold returns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some light snow fell across the Tri-State area as the cold returned. The sun is also returning, at least for a couple of days.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for a snowy start! High 39 and falling throughout the day.
Thursday
Quite cold with a high of 35.
Friday
Clouds on the increase with rain late. High 48.
Saturday
Soggy start. High 57.
Sunday
Blustery breaks. High 49.
Monday
Brisk and cold. High 39.
Tuesday
Rain or snow. High 43.
