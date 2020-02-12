AccuWeather: Cold then mild

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend starts off on a frigid note, but the temperatures spring back to near 50 on Sunday and Monday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Frigid first. High 32.
Sunday
Bounce back. High 48.
Monday
Partly sunny and mild. High 48.
Tuesday
Rain likely, especially PM. High 52.
Wednesday
Brisk clearing. High 42.
Thursday
Even colder. High 33.
Friday
Stays chilly. High 38.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
