AccuWeather: Cold weekend, but snow stays south

Meteorologist Bill Evans has the latest AccuWeather forecast

We'll have plenty of sun and plenty of cold, but the storm bringing snow and heavy rain from Texas to the southern Atlantic Seaboard will stay to our south this weekend.

Friday will have mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures in the 30s.

Saturday will be bright but cold with highs only in the mid-30s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday as the southern storm approaches the east coast.

As of now, the bulk of that storm looks to remain well south of our region.

If any of the snow makes it here later Sunday, it could also linger into Monday before we clear out by the middle of next week.

Temperatures will stay below average the whole time, with highs only in the upper 30s to around 40.

Next week starts with more sunshine and chilly temps.



