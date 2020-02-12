weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Cold with plenty of sunshine, biting wind

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coldest air of the season is making its way to the Tri-State area, but it will be bright and sunny.

Wednesday
Brisk and cold. High 40.

Thursday
Calmer and cool with a high of 48.

Friday
Milder. High 61.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 59.

Sunday
Stays comfortable. High 57.

Monday
Late shower. High 59.

Tuesday
Cooler blend with a high of 50.

More TOP STORIES News