Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Colder and wet

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our return to summer warmth was brief as rain and much cooler temperatures arrive for Thursday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Cooler with rain and a high of 59.

Friday
Windy, cool. High 65.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, but still cool. High 60.
Sunday

Cloudy and milder with a high of 71.

Sam Champion has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Monday
A few showers with a high of 74.

Tuesday
Chance of showers with a high of 65.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 64.

