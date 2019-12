AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season follows snow squalls

EMBED >More News Videos A line of snow squalls barreled through the New York region late this afternoon, turning the area into a winter wonderland!

Wow! Check out this time lapse of the #SnowSquall moving over Manhattan. Crazy cool view from the top of One World Trade Center. pic.twitter.com/K7kxjcA0Zt — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) December 18, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A line of snow squalls -- quick-moving bursts of snow -- moved through the area, prompting a rare Snow Squall Warning from the National Weather Service that alerted phones with notifications across the tri-state area.The squalls delivered sudden, wind-whipped snow and severely reduced visibility -- making travel dangerous for commuters.Forecasters advised avoiding travel during the squalls, and commuters were urged to use extreme caution if venturing out on the roads during the storms.Now that the squalls have moved out of the area, the coldest air of the season will settle into the region with highs not leaving the 20s on Thursday and not going above freezing until Saturday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Turning windy with a PM snow squall a high of 37.Brisk and cold with a high of 27.Mostly sunny and not as harsh with a high of 32.Variable clouds as winter arrives with a high of 35.Clouds to sun with a high of 42.Best bet with a high of 49.Brisk blend. High 46.