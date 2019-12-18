AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season follows snow squalls

The squalls delivered sudden, wind-whipped snow and severely reduced visibility -- making travel dangerous for commuters.
Timelapse shows snow squalls barreling through NYC:
Forecasters advised avoiding travel during the squalls, and commuters were urged to use extreme caution if venturing out on the roads during the storms.
Now that the squalls have moved out of the area, the coldest air of the season will settle into the region with highs not leaving the 20s on Thursday and not going above freezing until Saturday.
Wow! Check out this time lapse of the #SnowSquall moving over Manhattan. Crazy cool view from the top of One World Trade Center. pic.twitter.com/K7kxjcA0Zt— David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) December 18, 2019
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Turning windy with a PM snow squall a high of 37.
Thursday
Brisk and cold with a high of 27.
Friday
Mostly sunny and not as harsh with a high of 32.
Saturday
Variable clouds as winter arrives with a high of 35.
Sunday
Clouds to sun with a high of 42.
Monday
Best bet with a high of 49.
Tuesday
Brisk blend. High 46.
