AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season follows snow squalls

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A line of snow squalls -- quick-moving bursts of snow -- moved through the area, prompting a rare Snow Squall Warning from the National Weather Service that alerted phones with notifications across the tri-state area.

The squalls delivered sudden, wind-whipped snow and severely reduced visibility -- making travel dangerous for commuters.

Timelapse shows snow squalls barreling through NYC:
A line of snow squalls barreled through the New York region late this afternoon, turning the area into a winter wonderland!



Forecasters advised avoiding travel during the squalls, and commuters were urged to use extreme caution if venturing out on the roads during the storms.

Now that the squalls have moved out of the area, the coldest air of the season will settle into the region with highs not leaving the 20s on Thursday and not going above freezing until Saturday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Turning windy with a PM snow squall a high of 37.

Thursday
Brisk and cold with a high of 27.

Friday
Mostly sunny and not as harsh with a high of 32.

Saturday

Variable clouds as winter arrives with a high of 35.

Sunday
Clouds to sun with a high of 42.

Monday
Best bet with a high of 49.

Tuesday

Brisk blend. High 46.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.



