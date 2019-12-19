Weather

AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season follows snow squalls

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a line of snow squalls moved through the tri-state area, the coldest air of the season will settle into the region with highs not leaving the 20s on Thursday and not going above freezing until Saturday.

The squalls -- quick-moving bursts of snow -- prompted a rare Snow Squall Warning from the National Weather Service that alerted phones with notifications across the tri-state area.

The squalls delivered sudden, wind-whipped snow and severely reduced visibility -- making travel dangerous for commuters.

Timelapse shows snow squalls barreling through NYC:
Forecasters advised avoiding travel during the squalls, and commuters were urged to use extreme caution if venturing out on the roads during the storms.


Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Brisk and cold with a high of 27.

Friday
Mostly sunny and not as harsh with a high of 32.

Saturday

Variable clouds as winter arrives with a high of 35.

WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL

Sunday
Clouds to sun with a high of 42.

Monday
Best bet with a high of 49.

Tuesday

Brisk blend. High 46.

Wednesday

Partly sunny for Christmas, high of 43.

