Weather

AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season sticks around

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coldest air of the season has moved in -- along with biting winds -- and it's not going to get above freezing until Saturday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the updated 7-day forecast from AccuWeather.



Friday
Frozen sun with a high of 33.

Saturday
Cloudy as winter arrives with a high of 35.

WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL

Sunday
A more mild afternoon with a high of 46.

Monday
Best bet with a high of 49.

Tuesday
A quiet Christmas Eve with a high of 46.

Wednesday

Partly sunny for Christmas with a high of 45.

Thursday
A mix of clouds and sun with a high of 41.

