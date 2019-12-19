NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coldest air of the season has moved in -- along with biting winds -- and it's not going to get above freezing until Saturday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Frozen sun with a high of 33.
Saturday
Cloudy as winter arrives with a high of 33.
WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL
Sunday
A more mild afternoon with a high of 46.
Monday
Best bet with a high of 49.
Tuesday
A quiet Christmas Eve with a high of 46.
Wednesday
Partly sunny for Christmas with a high of 45.
Thursday
A mix of clouds and sun with a high of 41.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season will stick around
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News