AccuWeather: Cool and damp for Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Have the umbrellas handy Thursday morning as rain and drizzle will move in before some late-day clearing.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Clouds and cool with some drizzle and a high near 59.
Friday
Breezy and warmer with afternoon showers and a high near 70.
Saturday
AM rain with a high near 66.
Sunday
Variable clouds and some spotty showers with a high near 65.
Monday
Turning warmer, with clouds, sun and a high near 75.
Tuesday
Partly cloudy with a high near 70.
Wednesday
Chance of showers with a high near 64.
