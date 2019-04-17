Weather

AccuWeather: Cool and damp for Thursday

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Have the umbrellas handy Thursday morning as rain and drizzle will move in before some late-day clearing.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Clouds and cool with some drizzle and a high near 59.



Friday
Breezy and warmer with afternoon showers and a high near 70.

Saturday
AM rain with a high near 66.

Sunday
Variable clouds and some spotty showers with a high near 65.

Monday
Turning warmer, with clouds, sun and a high near 75.

Tuesday
Partly cloudy with a high near 70.

Wednesday
Chance of showers with a high near 64.



RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
