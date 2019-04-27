Weather

AccuWeather: Cool and windy Saturday

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A cooler, mixed bag of weekend weather is on tap across the New York area.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Saturday
Sunny but gusty. High near 59.

Sunday
A few showers and continued cool. High 58.



Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 60.

Tuesday
A few showers with highs near 64.

Wednesday
May shower with a high of 62.

Thursday
Rain returns with a high of 60.

Friday
More showers. High 61.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
