AccuWeather: Cool and windy Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A cooler, mixed bag of weekend weather is on tap across the New York area.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Sunny but gusty. High near 59.
Sunday
A few showers and continued cool. High 58.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 60.
Tuesday
A few showers with highs near 64.
Wednesday
May shower with a high of 62.
Thursday
Rain returns with a high of 60.
Friday
More showers. High 61.
