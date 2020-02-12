weather

AccuWeather: Cool for June

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be cool for mid-June with a high of 73.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Cool for mid-June with a high of 73.

Monday
Comfortable start to the work week with a high of 76.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 78.

Thursday
Some sun with a high of 80.

Friday
Sun and maybe a thunderstorm with a high of 84.

Saturday
Afternoon thunderstorm threat with a high of 85 as summer officially begins.



