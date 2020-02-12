AccuWeather: Cool, gusty winds

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Friday
Shower chance with a high of 66.
Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 64.
Sunday
Cool sunshine with a high of 64.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 65.
Tuesday
Fall is here with a high of 68.
Wednesday
Warmer sun with a high of 76.
Thursday
Above average with a high of 78.
