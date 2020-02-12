weather

AccuWeather: Cool, gusty winds

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will have a fall-like feel with cool, gusty winds throughout the Tri-State area.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:



Friday
Shower chance with a high of 66.

Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 64.

Sunday
Cool sunshine with a high of 64.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 65.

Tuesday
Fall is here with a high of 68.

Wednesday
Warmer sun with a high of 76.

Thursday
Above average with a high of 78.



Watch Episode 2 of Rising Risk
EMBED More News Videos

Here in New York, scientists are trying to figure out how fast the world's oceans are rising and how that impacts flooding in New York Harbor.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
What happens when we run out of names for 2020 hurricanes?
Coast-to Coast Nightmare: Gulf prepares for Sally, CA battles wildfires
'Rising Risk' docuseries examines alarming NYC flood predictions
How wildfire smoke can impact your health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officers have controversial response when asked about masks
NYC back-to-school change: Phased-in start for in-person classes
Taxes going up for the rich in NJ, but many families will get a break
Grand opening for NJ school named after civil rights icon
Patient dies in crash between ambulance and fire truck
COVID News: 1st of its kind PPE store now open in Herald Square
Walmart raising hourly wages for employees in October
Show More
Struggling merchants around Yankee Stadium plead with team to help
Half million homes are gay marriages 5 years after SCOTUS ruling
2020 Emmy predictions when predicting the future is folly
NY Film Festival uses drive-ins to bring movies to the masses
Officer who pointed gun at doctor suspended 1 week
More TOP STORIES News