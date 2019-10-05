Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Cool start to the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will be getting off to a cool start for everyone.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Mostly sunny, but still cool. High 60.

Sunday
Cloudy and milder with a high of 69.

Monday

A few showers with a high of 76.

Tuesday
Breezy and cooler. High 69.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 68.

Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 68.

Friday
Mostly sunny. High 70.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


