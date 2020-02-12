weather

AccuWeather: Cool sunshine

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday there will be cool sunshine.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:




Sunday
Cool sunshine with a high of 64.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 65.

Tuesday
Fall is here with a high of 68.

Wednesday
Warmer sun with a high of 76.

Thursday
Above average with a high of 78.

Friday
Showers possible with a high of 74.

Saturday
Sunny and comfy with a high of 73.



Watch Episode 2 of Rising Risk
EMBED More News Videos

Here in New York, scientists are trying to figure out how fast the world's oceans are rising and how that impacts flooding in New York Harbor.



