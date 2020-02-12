weather

AccuWeather: Cool trend continues

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cool trend continues Tuesday as sun mixes with a few clouds and highs barely top 60 degrees.

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Cool sun and clouds with a high of 61.

Wednesday
Showers to the south with a high of 56.

Thursday
Breezy blend with a high of 62.

Friday
Cool afternoon rain with a high of 58.

Saturday
Blustery breaks with a high of 52.

Sunday
Cloudy Mother's Day with a high of 56.

Monday
Sun to clouds with a high of 58.



