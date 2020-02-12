NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cool trend continues Tuesday as sun mixes with a few clouds and highs barely top 60 degrees.
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Cool sun and clouds with a high of 61.
Wednesday
Showers to the south with a high of 56.
Thursday
Breezy blend with a high of 62.
Friday
Cool afternoon rain with a high of 58.
Saturday
Blustery breaks with a high of 52.
Sunday
Cloudy Mother's Day with a high of 56.
Monday
Sun to clouds with a high of 58.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Cool trend continues
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News