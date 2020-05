AccuWeather: Cool trend continues

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cool trend continues Tuesday as sun mixes with a few clouds and highs barely top 60 degrees.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Cool sun and clouds with a high of 61.Showers to the south with a high of 56.Breezy blend with a high of 62.Cool afternoon rain with a high of 58.Blustery breaks with a high of 52.Cloudy Mother's Day with a high of 56.Sun to clouds with a high of 58.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app