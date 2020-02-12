weather

AccuWeather: Cool trend continues Friday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cool trend continues Friday as clouds increase throughout the day and there is a chance for a late shower.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Late rain with a high of 50.

Saturday
Early rain with a high of 50.

Sunday

Better half of the weekend with a high of 63.

Monday
Shore showers with a high of 58.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 62.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 58.

Thursday
Shower chance with a high of 68.



