AccuWeather: Cool with light rain possible

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Chilly and damp with a high of 54.
Thursday
Breezy blend with a high of 65.
Friday
Cool afternoon rain with a high of 56.
Saturday
Blustery breaks with a high of 50.
Sunday
Cloudy Mother's Day with a high of 59.
Monday
Chance of showers with a high of 59.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 60.
