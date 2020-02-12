weather

AccuWeather: Cool with light rain possible

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be quite cool with light rain possible -- especially in the afternoon.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Lee Goldberg's AccuWeather forecast calls for a cool down and light rain.



Wednesday
Chilly and damp with a high of 54.

Thursday
Breezy blend with a high of 65.

Friday

Cool afternoon rain with a high of 56.

Saturday
Blustery breaks with a high of 50.

Sunday
Cloudy Mother's Day with a high of 59.

Monday
Chance of showers with a high of 59.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 60.



