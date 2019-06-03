Weather

AccuWeather: Cooler air arrives

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A much cooler air mass arrives on Monday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Monday
Windy and cooler with a high of 67.

Tuesday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 70.

Wednesday

Warmer blend with a high of 78.

Thursday
Thunder threat with a high of 80.

Friday
Partly sunny and humid with a high of 76.

Saturday

Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 77.

Sunday
Thunderstorms possible. High 74.

