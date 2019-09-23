AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler and drier for Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The summery temperatures will cool off just a bit on Tuesday, and it will be partly sunny, breezy and drier.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Cooler breeze with a high of 77.
Wednesday
Pleasant sunshine with a high of 78.
Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 82.
Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 78.
Saturday
Still warm with a high of 82.
Sunday
Less humid with a high of 78.
Monday
Partly sunny, chance of showers with a high of 75.
