AccuWeather: Cooler Atlantic air

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be cooler due to a northeast breeze but temperatures will still hit the mid 50s.

Wednesday
Very mild. High of 55.

Thursday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 68.

Friday
Shower possible with a high of 66.

Saturday
Dramatic drop. High of 47.

Sunday
Stays cool with a high of 46.

Monday
Sun to clouds with a high of 46.

Tuesday
Chance of rain with a high of 50.

