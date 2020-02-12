weather

AccuWeather: Cooler blend

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with cooler temperatures and some sunshine.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Saturday
Cooler with some sun. High of 72.



Sunday
More clouds. High 77.

Monday
Clearing and drier with a high of 80.

Tuesday
Fall feel. High of 70.

Wednesday
Gorgeous day with a high of 74.

Thursday
Warmer breeze. High of 79.

Friday
Chance of a shower. High 76.



Watch Episode 2 of Rising Risk
EMBED More News Videos

Here in New York, scientists are trying to figure out how fast the world's oceans are rising and how that impacts flooding in New York Harbor.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
'Rising Risk' docuseries examines alarming NYC flood predictions
How wildfire smoke can impact your health
Temps plunge, bringing snow to Colorado, Montana and Wyoming
Laura death toll now 16; many from carbon monoxide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
September 11th Anniversary: NYC honors victims of 9/11 terror attacks
Video: 9/11 reading of the names ceremony
COVID-19 Updates: Many refuse to cooperate with contact tracers
COVID-positive student goes to school before getting test results
Teachers' positive COVID tests spark back-to-school concerns
2 bills aim to ease long lines, confusion at NJ MVC locations
99 cards for 99 years: Woman's wish for grandmother's birthday goes global
Show More
One county reverses course, postpones high school sports
NY to begin sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Trump bestows Medal of Honor on soldier for hostage rescue
Studies finds higher risk of dementia in 9/11 first responders
Somber 9/11 ceremony held at Point Lookout memorial
More TOP STORIES News