AccuWeather: Cooler, but spring on the horizon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A cool breeze returns for the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun, but the big headline is that spring finally arrives next week.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Brisk and cooler with a high of 54.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 50.
Monday
Sun to clouds with a high of 44.
Tuesday
Cloudy and damp. High 53.
Wednesday
Sunny and nice, high of 54.
Thursday
Sun to clouds as spring begins. High 54.
Friday
Some rain with a high of 59 on the first full day of Spring.
