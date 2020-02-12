Weather

AccuWeather: Cooler, but spring on the horizon

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A cool breeze returns for the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun, but the big headline is that spring finally arrives next week.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Saturday
Brisk and cooler with a high of 54.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 50.

Monday
Sun to clouds with a high of 44.



Tuesday
Cloudy and damp. High 53.

Wednesday
Sunny and nice, high of 54.

Thursday
Sun to clouds as spring begins. High 54.

Friday
Some rain with a high of 59 on the first full day of Spring.



