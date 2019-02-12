WEATHER

AccuWeather: Partly sunny and cooler Friday, threat of weekend rain

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast for Friday though temperatures will be a bit cooler, and there is the threat of rain for the weekend.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday
A 30 percent chance of rain after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday
Rain before noon, then a chance of rain or freezing drizzle. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

