NEW YORK (WABC) --A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast for Friday though temperatures will be a bit cooler, and there is the threat of rain for the weekend.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of rain after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday
Rain before noon, then a chance of rain or freezing drizzle. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast