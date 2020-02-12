Weather

AccuWeather: Cooler temps return

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The rain has moved out and a southerly breeze is warming things up, but cooler temps return for the weekend.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Saturday
Brisk and cooler. High 54.



Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 49.

Monday
Cool with some sun. High 44.

Tuesday
Damp day. High 53.



Wednesday
Mild mix. High of 58.

Thursday
Sun to clouds as spring begins. High 60.

Friday
Some rain with a high of 59.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Update: NYC schools won't close; state has most cases in nation
COVID-19: Mayor de Blasio doubles down on keeping NYC schools open
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
NJ has 50 cases of coronavirus, Murphy working with schools
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
Drive-thru coronavirus testing center opens in New Rochelle
75% of US nursing homes cited, not preventing spread of disease
Show More
Coronavirus: Are your hands clean? A black light experiment
Cioronavirus: NJ hospital launching rapid-response test for COVID-19
Schools and universities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic
Nassau County declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases rise
Charles Barkley self-quarantining after coronavirus test
More TOP STORIES News