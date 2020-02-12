NEW YORK (WABC) -- The rain has moved out and a southerly breeze is warming things up, but cooler temps return for the weekend.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Brisk and cooler. High 54.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 49.
Monday
Cool with some sun. High 44.
Tuesday
Damp day. High 53.
Wednesday
Mild mix. High of 58.
Thursday
Sun to clouds as spring begins. High 60.
Friday
Some rain with a high of 59.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Cooler temps return
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News