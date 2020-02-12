weather

AccuWeather: Cooler with clouds and sun

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be cooler, we'll see times of clouds and sun and a few brief showers will arrive late in the evening.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:



Sunday
Cooler Blend. High of 54.

Monday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 62.

Tuesday
Passing shower. High of 54.

Wednesday
Partial sunshine with a high of 56.

Thursday
Rain. High of 58.

Friday
Lingering rain with a high of 54.

Saturday
Sunny Halloween. High of 54.



