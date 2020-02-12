AccuWeather: Cooler with clouds and sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be cooler, we'll see times of clouds and sun and a few brief showers will arrive late in the evening.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Sunday
Cooler Blend. High of 54.
Monday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 62.
Tuesday
Passing shower. High of 54.
Wednesday
Partial sunshine with a high of 56.
Thursday
Rain. High of 58.
Friday
Lingering rain with a high of 54.
Saturday
Sunny Halloween. High of 54.
