AccuWeather: Cooler with clouds and sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be cooler, we'll see times of clouds and sun and a few brief showers will arrive late in the evening.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:Cooler Blend. High of 54.Mostly cloudy with a high of 62.Passing shower. High of 54.Partial sunshine with a high of 56.Rain. High of 58.Lingering rain with a high of 54.Sunny Halloween. High of 54.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app