AccuWeather: Cooling off Wednesday despite sunshine

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will feel like we're in the 30s on Wednesday, despite sunshine. We will be struck in the 30s through the end of the week before a weekend warm-up.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Wednesday
Breezy and colder with a high of 44.

Thursday
Even colder with a high of 35.



Friday
Not quite as cold with a high of 36.

Saturday
Much milder with a high of 49.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 50.




Monday
PM Rain with a high of 47.

Tuesday
More rain with a high of 48.

