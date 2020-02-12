weather

AccuWeather: Damp and chilly

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The fickle forecast continues with rain one day, followed by sunshine the next. Wednesday will see more rain, but it will not be as heavy as Monday. Then we will be back to a sunny and bright Thursday with temperatures in the 50s again.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Chilly rain with a high of 46.

Thursday
Milder again with a high of 55.

Friday
Morning rain possible with a high of 60.

Saturday
Trending drier with a high of 50.

Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 58.
Monday
Brisk blend with a high of 56.

Tuesday

Breezy day with a high of 58.



