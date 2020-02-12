AccuWeather: Damp morning makes way for cool afternoon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday starts off damp before clouds break for sun by afternoon for an overall cool day.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Morning rain with a high of 52.
Thursday
Brisk and cool with a high of 50.
Friday
Afternoon shower with a high of 49.
Saturday
Early rain with a high of 54.
Sunday
Afternoon rain with a high of 58.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 58.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 56.
