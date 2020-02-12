weather

AccuWeather: Damp morning makes way for cool afternoon

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday starts off damp before clouds break for sun by afternoon for an overall cool day.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Morning rain with a high of 52.

Thursday
Brisk and cool with a high of 50.

Friday
Afternoon shower with a high of 49.

Saturday
Early rain with a high of 54.

Sunday
Afternoon rain with a high of 58.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 58.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 56.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
Warmer weather, humidity and the coronavirus
Scenes of beautiful Spring around New York City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC death count revised by nearly 4,000, bringing city's toll over 10,000
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
Schools mourn loss of 2 Bronx teachers who died of COVID-19
MTA offers massive increase in family death benefits
Newark Police Department member dies of coronavirus complications
Deaths flat at a 'devastating level of pain,' Cuomo says
Surprise! Man waiting for stimulus check gets $8.2M
Show More
Connecticut cases near 14,000; state won't reopen till May 20
Woman rescued by police after car ends up in frigid NY lake
LI nursing home remains coronavirus-free
NJ reaches highest single-day death total at 365
Trump, governors at odds over who can reopen the country
More TOP STORIES News