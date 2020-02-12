AccuWeather: Damp start for St. Patrick's Day

There's a more significant storm possible Thursday into Friday that would begin as rain but end as a period of snow.
Wednesday
Damp start. High 49.
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for PM rain ending as snow? High 49.
Friday
AccuWeather Alert for possible snow early, then some sun. High of 40.
Saturday
First day of spring! Near normal with a high of 48.
Sunday
Sunny and milder. High 58.
Monday
Nice day! High of 62.
Tuesday
Super stretch with a high of 60.
