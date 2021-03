AccuWeather: Damp start for St. Patrick's Day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll get off to a damp start for St. Patrick's Day, but some breaks of sun is possible.There's a more significant storm possible Thursday into Friday that would begin as rain but end as a period of snow.Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates!Damp start. High 49.AccuWeather Alert for PM rain ending as snow? High 49.AccuWeather Alert for possible snow early, then some sun. High of 40.First day of spring! Near normal with a high of 48.Sunny and milder. High 58.Nice day! High of 62.Super stretch with a high of 60.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app