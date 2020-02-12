weather

AccuWeather: Damp start for St. Patrick's Day

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll get off to a damp start for St. Patrick's Day, but some breaks of sun is possible.

There's a more significant storm possible Thursday into Friday that would begin as rain but end as a period of snow.

Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates!

Wednesday
Damp start. High 49.

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for PM rain ending as snow? High 49.



Friday
AccuWeather Alert for possible snow early, then some sun. High of 40.

Saturday
First day of spring! Near normal with a high of 48.

Sunday
Sunny and milder. High 58.

Monday
Nice day! High of 62.

Tuesday
Super stretch with a high of 60.

