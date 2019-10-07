Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Damp stretch of days

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers will linger into the morning on Tuesday, and then we have to watch for a coastal storm mid-week.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Early showers with a high of 67.

Wednesday
Cool rain with a high of 61.

Thursday
Nor'easter nearby. High 61.

Friday

Shower or two. High 65.

Saturday
Still a chance of a shower with a high of 65.

Sunday
Clouds to sun. High 68.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a high 69.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


