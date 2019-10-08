Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Days of wind and rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Windy, damp with periods of rain will be the story for the next couple of days as a storm develops off the coast.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Rainy and windy with a high of 59.

Thursday
Periods of rain and windy. High 59.

Friday

Rain finally tapers off, but still windy and a high of 61.

Saturday
Clouds break, but a shower still possible. High 66.

Sunday
Clouds to sun. High 68.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a high 69.

Tuesday
Some sun with a scattered shower. High 68.

