NEW YORK (WABC) -- Windy, damp with periods of rain will be the story for the next couple of days as a storm develops off the coast.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Rainy and windy with a high of 59.
Thursday
Periods of rain and windy. High 59.
Friday
Rain finally tapers off, but still windy and a high of 61.
Saturday
Clouds break, but a shower still possible. High 66.
Sunday
Clouds to sun. High 68.
Monday
Mostly sunny with a high 69.
Tuesday
Some sun with a scattered shower. High 68.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather Forecast: Days of wind and rain
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More