NEW YORK (WABC) -- Winds will be diminishing on Friday, but it will still be brisk and breezy, and skies will be partly sunny.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn
Friday
Breezy beauty with a high of 58.
Saturday
Classic October with a high of 62.
Sunday
Partlly sunny with a high of 64.
Monday
Partly sunny, getting warmer with a high of 69.
Tuesday
Rainy at night with a high of 67.
Wednesday
Cooler and windy with a high of 62.
Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 64.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather: Diminishing winds, still brisk on Friday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News