Weather

AccuWeather: Diminishing winds, still brisk on Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Winds will be diminishing on Friday, but it will still be brisk and breezy, and skies will be partly sunny.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn



Friday
Breezy beauty with a high of 58.

Saturday
Classic October with a high of 62.

Sunday
Partlly sunny with a high of 64.

Monday
Partly sunny, getting warmer with a high of 69.

Tuesday
Rainy at night with a high of 67.

Wednesday
Cooler and windy with a high of 62.

Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 64.



Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
