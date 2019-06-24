NEW YORK (WABC) -- It could be a messy morning commute Tuesday as downpours develop overnight ahead of a heat wave later this week.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Heavy AM thunderstorms with a high of 84.
Wednesday
Warm and humid with a high of 86.
Thursday
Very warm with a high of 88.
Friday
Still summery with a high of 88.
Saturday
Warm and steamy with a high of 89.
Sunday
Possible stray shower with a high of 83.
Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 81.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Downpours develop for Tuesday morning commute
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News