AccuWeather: Dreary start to the week

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain will arrive across most of the Tri-State area as we start the week damp and mild.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Milder, and damp with a high of 48.

Tuesday
Periods of rain. High 47.

Wednesday
Cool breeze. High 46.

Thursday
Periods of rain. High 51.

Friday
Brisk and cooler. High 31.

Saturday
Mostly sunny and chilly. High 36.

Sunday
A bit milder with a high of 46.

