AccuWeather: Drier Thursday with chance of storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be drier, but the chance for some late storms remains.

Scattered storms will remain in the area through the evening and into Friday, with strong, gusty winds at times.

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday

Late storm with a high of 85.

Friday
Steamy thunderstorm with a high of 85.

Saturday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.

Sunday
Less humid with a high of 78.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 78.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 79.

Wednesday
Warmer mix with a high of 83.



