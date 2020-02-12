AccuWeather: Dry ahead of overnight snow

Monday
Dry daylight. High of 40.
Tuesday
Snow mix south with a high of 34.
Wednesday
Bright and blustery. High of 36.
Thursday
Snow south with a high of 34.
Friday
Clouds and sun. High of 29.
Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 34.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy. High of 41.
