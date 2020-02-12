weather

AccuWeather: Dry ahead of overnight snow

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday we'll see sun to clouds with less wind and seasonable temperatures before a snowstorm rolls in overnight.

Monday
Dry daylight. High of 40.

Tuesday
Snow mix south with a high of 34.

Wednesday
Bright and blustery. High of 36.

Thursday
Snow south with a high of 34.

Friday
Clouds and sun. High of 29.

Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 34.

Sunday
Mostly cloudy. High of 41.
national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Could we get snow next week?
Watch surfers ride 50-foot waves in Hawaii
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
Remembering NYC's Christmas blizzard of 2010
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad arrested in abduction of 2 kids from foster home
NYC Restaurant Week returns -- but with changes this year
3 men charged with running illegal gambling establishment with over 50 inside
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
YouTube star JoJo Siwa opens up about her sexuality
Teen killed by fire honored by NYC community college with degree
Teen creates crafts program for kids in homeless shelters
Show More
'News of the World' review: Tom Hanks film is 2020's best
Man might need arm amputated after scaffolding crash
Defense chief orders review of military sex assault programs
Could we get snow next week?
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who pinned man to car
More TOP STORIES News