AccuWeather: Dry and delightful

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Thursday
Gorgeous day with a high of 80.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 84.
Saturday
More humid with a high of 86.
Sunday
PM thunderstorms possible with a high of 85.
Monday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 88.
Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 89.
Wednesday
Stays warm with a high of 87.
