AccuWeather: Dry and delightful

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be a dry and delightful day with a refreshing start, lots of sun and low humidity.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Thursday

Gorgeous day with a high of 80.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 84.

Saturday
More humid with a high of 86.

Sunday
PM thunderstorms possible with a high of 85.

Monday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 88.

Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 89.

Wednesday
Stays warm with a high of 87.



